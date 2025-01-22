Uco Bank net income rises 27%, to raise Rs 2,000 crore via QIP

Kolkata-based public sector lender Uco Bank has reported 27% growth in net income at ₹638.83 crore in the December quarter buoyed by better asset quality, better margins and higher interest income as it sold more credit.

The core net interest income increased 19.6% to ₹2,377 crore and net interest margin, which is the key measure of profitability, rose to 3.17% from 2.84% a year ago, as the bank earned more yield from lending than paying for its funds.

Asset quality of the bank improved with gross non-performing assets coming down by 94 bps to 2.91% or ₹6,081.55 crore from ₹6,293.86 crore or 3.85%. Similarly net bad loans declined by 8.76% to ₹1,283.13 crore from ₹1,406.44 crore or stood at 0.63% from 0.98%, down 35 bps. This had the bank’s provision coverage ratio rising to 96.16%, managing director Ashwani Kumar said.

The business of the bank stood at ₹4,88,911 crore, showing an increase of 12.28%. Of this, deposits rose to ₹280,256 crore from ₹256,261 crore and gross at ₹208,655 crore, up from ₹179,195 crore.