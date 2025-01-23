BPCL’s Q3 profit up 20% on healthy sales growth

NEW DELHI: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) reported 20% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,806 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. In the third quarter last year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 3,181 crore.

BPCL posted revenue from operations at Rs 1,27,551 crore, down 1.87% from Rs 1,29,985 crore in the year-ago period.

On a standalone basis, the company reported a Q3 profit of Rs 4,649 crore, with revenue standing at Rs 1,27,521 crore. BPCL’s quarterly sales grew nearly 4% to 13.43 million metric tonnes (MMT) during the October-December 2024 period, up from 12.92 MMT in the same period last year. Exports for the quarter stood at 0.26 MMT.