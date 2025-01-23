BPCL’s Q3 profit up 20% on healthy sales growth

NEW DELHI: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) reported 20% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,806 crore for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. In the third quarter last year, the company had reported a net profit of Rs 3,181 crore.
BPCL posted revenue from operations at Rs 1,27,551 crore, down 1.87% from Rs 1,29,985 crore in the year-ago period.
On a standalone basis, the company reported a Q3 profit of Rs 4,649 crore, with revenue standing at Rs 1,27,521 crore. BPCL’s quarterly sales grew nearly 4% to 13.43 million metric tonnes (MMT) during the October-December 2024 period, up from 12.92 MMT in the same period last year. Exports for the quarter stood at 0.26 MMT.
The company has declared an interim dividend of Rs 5 per equity share, representing a 50% dividend on the face value of Rs 10 per share, for the financial year 2024-25. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has been set as January 29, 2025.
“The Board of Directors has fixed January 29, 2025 as the record date to determine the eligibility of shareholders to receive the interim dividend. It will be paid through electronic mode on or before February 20, 2025,” said the company in an exchange filing.
The company’s Board of Directors on Wednesday also approved formation of a 50:50 Joint Venture firm with Praj Industries to set up Compressed BioGas plants across India.