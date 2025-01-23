‘Digital economy to touch 20% of GVA by 2030’

NEW DELHI: India’s digital economy is expected to grow almost twice as fast as the overall economy, accounting for nearly 20% of the Gross Value Addition (GVA) by 2030, according to a report prepared by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology in collaboration with Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations.

As per the report, India’s digital economy is estimated to be 13.42% of the national income in FY25 against 11.74% in FY23. In absolute numbers, the digital economy in FY23 was equivalent to Rs 28.94 lakh crore ($368 billion) in GVA and Rs 31.64 lakh crore ($402 billion) in GDP.

In FY23, the digital economy accounted for 14.67 million workers, 2.55% of India’s estimated workforce. Agriculture accounted for 263.6 million (45.8% of workforce), while manufacturing employed 65.6 million workers (11.4% of workforce).