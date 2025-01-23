Global leaders call for action on AI, regional reforms at World Economic Forum

DAVOS: Leaders from various countries called for action on artificial intelligence and reforms as they brainstormed here during the five-day World Economic Forum Annual Meeting, which ends on Friday.

In a special address, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called for a reform of social media governance across the European Union to curb misinformation and cyber harassment.

Sanchez urged for stronger enforcement of the Digital Services Act and expanded powers for the European Centre for Algorithmic Transparency.

He emphasised that "the values of the European Union are not for sale" and called for increased funding for research into social media algorithms to ensure Europe's brightest minds address this critical challenge.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres issued a stark warning about two escalating global threats: the unchecked expansion of artificial intelligence and the climate crisis. These challenges, he warned, pose "unprecedented risks" to humanity and demand immediate, unified action from governments and the private sector.

On artificial intelligence, Guterres acknowledged its immense potential but cautioned against the risks of leaving AI ungoverned. He emphasised the need for international collaboration, pointing to the Global Digital Compact adopted at the United Nations as a roadmap for harnessing digital technology responsibly.

President of the Democratic Republic of Congo Felix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo announced the creation of the world's largest tropical forest reserve. The Kivu to Kinshasa Green Corridor Reserve will protect over 550,000 sq km of forest throughout the Congo River Basin.

This historic, unprecedented initiative will transform not only our natural landscapes, but also the livelihoods of millions of our citizens, he said, adding that the initiative goes far beyond environmental preservation and includes economic development.