Meta denies forcing users to follow Trump administration accounts

PARIS: Social networking giant Meta has denied complaints from some users that they are being forced to follow accounts belonging to the new administration of US President Donald Trump.

Accounts belonging to Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance "are managed by the White House so with a new administration, the content on those pages changes," Meta spokesman Andy Stone posted on X on Wednesday.

"People were not made to automatically follow any of the official Facebook or Instagram accounts" around the change in government, Stone added.

The same process had happened during the last presidential transition in 2021, he said.