$Trump memecoin is reaping billions—but like the man himself, it’s extremely volatile

US president Donald Trump has exercised his usual degree of modesty and named his newly launched cryptocurrency or memecoin, $Trump.

And like the man himself, the coin’s price is extraordinarily volatile. The price ran up to US$75, fell below $60, went back to $75, fell below $40, then rose back to $60 and had fallen to $31 at the time of writing.

This was just in two days. It has now been joined by a $Melania coin, promoted by his wife.

Donald Trump was not a success at running businesses. His wealth was mostly due to what he was given by his father. But he may now have found a way of monetising his fame.

Ironically it is using a cryptocurrency, the leading example of which he has described as a “scam.” Even by Trump standards, it is quite extraordinary that an incoming president would create such a large conflict of interest days before assuming office.

What are memecoins?

While the first cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, has failed in this goal, it was at least created with the idea that it would have a use as a payments instrument. Memecoins by contrast do not even pretend to have any potential use. They are purely speculative tokens.

Probably the best known memecoin is Dogecoin. It was originally created as a joke. Its Australian co-creator described it as a “piss take.”

But supportive tweets by Elon Musk, who once called it the “people’s crypto” have led to spurts in its price. DOGE is even the acronym of the agency Musk will be running for Trump—the Department Of Government Efficiency. In 2021 its price went from less than 1 US cent to almost 60 cents. It is now 35 cents.

The 100 largest cryptocurrencies include memecoins such as Shiba Inu (named after the dog breed featured on the Doge internet meme), Pepe (named after a cartoon frog), Bonk, Fartcoin and Floki (named after Musk’s dog). Many memecoins are part of “pump and dump” schemes. These involve the coin creators talking them up and then quickly selling, leaving the buyers with worthless coins.