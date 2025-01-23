Presumptive tax benefit extended to non-resident cruise ship owners

NEW DELHI: The government has notified presumptive tax for non-residents engaged in the business of operation of cruise ships. The move is aimed at promoting investment and employment in the country.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), which regulates corporate and personal taxes in India, laid down the conditions for availing the presumptive taxation benefits.

In order to avail this benefit, a non-resident should operate a passenger ship with a carrying capacity of more than 200 passengers or length of 75 metres or more, for leisure and recreational purposes and with appropriate dining and cabin facilities for passengers. The ship, on a scheduled voyage or shore excursion, should touch at least two sea ports of India or the same sea ports of India twice.