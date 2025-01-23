Sebi moots mini SIPs at Rs 250 a month

MUMBAI: Seeking to increase financial inclusion among the under-served sections and inculcate the habit of systematic saving, capital markets regulator Sebi has proposed that fund houses launch sachet-sized systematic investment plans (SIPs) starting Rs 250.

These small-ticket SIPs would be offered at lower costs but the discounted rates would apply only for three plans per investor.

According to Sebi’s consultation paper, released on Wednesday, the scheme is to help small investors who are new to the mutual fund industry. Therefore, existing investors and those who opt for large SIPs would be excluded.