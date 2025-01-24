Budget '25 to meet fiscal targets at 4.5%, say analysts

MUMBAI: Foreign analysts are expecting the forthcoming budget to stick to fiscal consolidation targets of 4.5 per cent even as it would retain the subsidies while improving the capex.

They also expect nominal GDP growth to claw back to the low-double digits mark.

While two of the three analysts are expecting the fiscal deficit to print in at 4.5 per cent as planned, one of them expects it to be at 4.4 per cent.

UBS India chief economist Tanvee Gupta Jain expects the budget to continue with consolidation in the medium term, it may target the same at 4.4%, 10 bps down than projected.

"In FY25, we expect the fiscal deficit to slightly improve to 4.8% (vs the budget estimate of 4.9%), as we forecast slower than budgeted capex (3% of GDP, vs. 3.4% in FY25)."