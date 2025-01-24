Coaching Biz Crisis: FIITJEE shuts down centres across multiple states

Several FIITJEE coaching centres across North India, including locations in Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar, have unexpectedly shut down, leaving hundreds of students without support ahead of critical exams. The closures, which have affected branches in Laxmi Nagar and Noida in Delhi, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh, and Bhopal and Patna in other states, were prompted by teachers quitting due to unpaid salaries.

FIITJEE, a major coaching institute specialising in preparing students for competitive exams like the IIT-JEE, has long been a trusted institution for aspiring engineers. However, in recent weeks, teachers across several of its centres have resigned, alleging non-payment of wages for months. This has led to the sudden shutdown of at least eight centres.

In some cases, the administration attempted to temporarily fill teaching vacancies by relocating staff from Noida, but this plan was unsuccessful, and the centres were forced to close. These closures have enraged both students and parents, with many filing police complaints against FIITJEE for abruptly halting operations without prior notice, leaving students’ academic progress in jeopardy. Parents have also claimed that they were not refunded the fees they paid in advance for the courses.

Some parents highlighted that FIITJEE had assured them that the centres would remain operational despite earlier closures, and they had already paid large sums in fees, only to be left without classes. One parent, whose child was enrolled in the Meerut centre, said he had invested ₹6 lakh, while another, who had paid ₹4 lakh, mentioned that teachers had cited unpaid wages as the reason for their departure.

The closures have sparked further concern about FIITJEE’s financial stability, with speculations of a crisis due to mounting administrative and civic issues, including violations of licensing and fire safety regulations. This crisis comes at a crucial time, just after the recent JEE Mains Session-1 exams, and amid uncertainty about the institute's future. FIITJEE, founded in 1992 by IIT Delhi graduate DK Goel, operates 72 centres across 41 cities, and employs over 300 people, making this closure a significant disruption to the education of thousands of students.