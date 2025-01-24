Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare’s Rs 3,037-crore IPO opens next Wednesday; sets price band at Rs 382-402

MUMBAI: The largest eyecare hospital chain, Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare backed by private equity majors TPG and Temasek, has fixed Rs 382-402 as the price-band for its up to Rs 3,027-crore initial share sale that opens next Wednesday.

The initial public offer (IPO) which opens on January 29, comprises a fresh issue of Rs 300 crore and an offer of sale up to 67,842,284 shares aggregating to Rs 2,727 crore at the upper end of the price band or up to Rs 2,727.26 crore at the lower end.

Those participating in the OFS include promoters, external investors, and other selling shareholders, the Chennai-based company told reporters on Friday.

The private equity giants TPG and the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund Temasek will be selling 6.95 crore shares which have a face value of Re 1 each aggregating to Rs 695 crore through the OFS.

The promoters own 38% stake in Dr Agarwal's Healthcare and TPG holds 33.75% while Temasek holds 28.18% in the issuer.