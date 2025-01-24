IT firm LTIMindtree appoints Venu Lambu as CEO designate

BENGALURU: The country's sixth largest IT firm LTIMindtree has announced the appointment of former president Venu Lambu as CEO designate. Lambu, who was working with the company as whole-time director and markets president, had quit in January 2023. He later joined as the CEO of Randstad Digital, the $3 billion digital arm of Randstad.

This announcement comes days after the resignation of the company's president of global markets Sudhir Chaturvedi.

LTIMindtree said on Friday that the Board has decided to appoint Venu Lambu as the CEO (Designate) & Whole Time Director based out of London with immediate effect. "This strategic decision marks a significant milestone in the leadership succession plan and reinforces our commitment towards profitable growth & stakeholder value creation," the company said in a statement.

Over the coming months, Lambu will work closely with Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD, LTIMindtree, to ensure a smooth and seamless transition.