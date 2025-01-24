Semiconductor industry succeeds in clusters: Meity Secretary S Krishnan

S Krishnan, secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), in a conversation with this newspaper indicated that there would be a follow-on production linked incentive (PLI) scheme for larger investments.

The Data Protection Act is in place, but now questions are being asked why more data is being sought in the name of protecting children?

The Data Protection Act is based on the data minimisation principle. If you are trying to protect personal data, then you cannot ask for more data. In order to determine that somebody is a child or not, one cannot ask tens of questions and pull out more personal data than needed. But then the point is that today there is no protection at all. You look at the Australian system, even the Australian system has no foolproof mechanism, it is based on declaration.

Last year was very good for India’s semiconductor industry. What is the target or expectation for this year?

As you know, the overall incentive allocated for the semiconductor mission is Rs 76,000 crore. This allocation comprises several components, including Rs 10,000 crore earmarked for the modernisation of the semiconductor lab (SCL) in Mohali. We have Rs 65,000 crore available for incentives, out of which Rs 62,000 crore has already been committed to five projects currently underway. To move forward, we are considering a few small projects which will utilise the remaining amount. However, the minister has already indicated that there would be a follow-on scheme for larger investments.