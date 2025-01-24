Used-car sales in India to cross one crore annual sales mark by 2030: Report

NEW DELHI: The Indian used-car market is expected to cross 1 crore sales mark annually by 2030 with offtakes increasing across both urban and smaller towns, according to a report by CARS24.

As per the 'Gear of Growth: The 2024 Indian Used-Car Market Report', Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi are driving the country's used-car boom.

"The market is projected to grow from 4.6 million sales in CY23 to a whopping 10.8 million by CY30, cruising ahead with an impressive CAGR of 13 per cent," CARS24 Co-Founder Gajendra Jangid said.

As the customer preferences change for more affordable and dependable options, the used-car market is witnessing an uptick vis-a-vis the new car market, he added.

As per the report, SUVs continue to dominate the used car market with a share of 16.7 per cent in 2024.