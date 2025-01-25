Amul's 1-litre milk price cut sparks consumer debate

AHMEDABAD: In a recent development that has stirred discussion among consumers in Gujarat, Amul has implemented a targeted price reduction for its 1-litre milk packages, creating both interest and controversy.

Raksha Patel's experience epitomizes the consumer sentiment. On a Saturday morning, she discovered Amul had reduced prices exclusively for 1-litre milk packages of Gold, Taaza, and Tea Special variants. When questioning her local milk vendor about the pricing disparity for smaller 500 ML packs, Patel felt the pricing strategy was inequitable.

Price Reduction Details:

Amul Gold: Reduced from Rs 66 to Rs 65 per litre

Amul Tea Special: Dropped from Rs 62 to Rs 61 per litre

Amul Taaza: Decreased from Rs 54 to Rs 53 per litre

Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), explained the rationale: "This pricing strategy aims to incentivize consumers to purchase larger milk packages."