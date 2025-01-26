Chennai Port, Kamarajar Port aim to handle 100MMT of cargo in financial year 2024, says Sunil Paliwal

CHENNAI: Chennai Port and Kamarajar Port together are set to cross overall cargo handling of 100 million metric tonnes (MMT) in 2024-25 and are well on its way to making the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047 a reality, said Sunil Paliwal, Chairperson, Chennai Port Authority and Kamarajar Port Limited.

Speaking after unfurling the National Flag and inspecting the Guard of Honour on 76th Republic Day, Paliwal said that Chennai Port has registered an overall growth of 5.5% and an increase in container handling by 12.5% for the period April to December 2024 when compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The year also marks the 25th Anniversary of Kamarajar Port Limited, which was attended by Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and EV Velu, Minister for Public Works, Highways, and Minor Ports, Tamil Nadu.

Highlighting that several infrastructure projects which will have a positive impact on the port operations as well as the welfare of employees are in the pipeline, the chairman said that some of the completed projects include buffer parking yards, refurbishing of warehouses etc.

Some of the other important projects in the pipeline are construction of four EXIM godowns and transit sheds, Jawahar Dock entrance wall, Paved storage yards, and seafarers facility within the Custom Bound area and modernisation of Gate 7, said Paliwal.

He said various welfare measures have been taken for Port Employees such as implementation of Wage Revision and extending further pensionary benefits to dependent widowed/divorcee daughters of the deceased employees.