Dr Agarwal's Health Care fixes IPO price band at Rs 382 to Rs 402 per equity share

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwal's Health Care has fixed a price band of Rs 382 to Rs 402 per equity share for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) which is around Rs 3,025 crore at the upper end of the price band.
The IPO of the Company will open on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, for subscription and close on Friday, January 31, 2025.
The issue has an employee reservation portion of up to 1,579,399 equity shares and shareholders reservation of up to 1,129,574 equity shares.
Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 equity shares thereafter.
The Issue is being made through the book-building process, wherein not more than 50% of the issue shall be available for allocation on a proportionate basis to qualified institutional buyers, not less than 15% and 35% of the offer shall be available for allocation to non-institutional investors, and retail individual bidders respectively, according to a release.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited, Morgan Stanley India Company Private Limited, Jefferies India Private Limited, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Limited are the book-running lead managers. KFin Technologies Limited is the registrar of the issue.
The IPO is a mix of fresh issues of up to Rs 300 crore and an offer of sale of upto 6.78 crore shares by promoters, investors and other selling shareholders.
The proceeds worth Rs 195 crore from the fresh issuance will be utilised for repayment or prepayment in part or full of its borrowings and the remaining for acquisitions and corporate purposes.
As of September 30, 2024, the Company operates 193 facilities in India across 117 metro and non-metro cities spanning 14 states and four union territories, along with 16 facilities spread across nine countries in Africa.