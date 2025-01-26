Dr Agarwal's Health Care fixes IPO price band at Rs 382 to Rs 402 per equity share

CHENNAI: Dr Agarwal's Health Care has fixed a price band of Rs 382 to Rs 402 per equity share for its Initial Public Offering (IPO) which is around Rs 3,025 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The IPO of the Company will open on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, for subscription and close on Friday, January 31, 2025.

The issue has an employee reservation portion of up to 1,579,399 equity shares and shareholders reservation of up to 1,129,574 equity shares.

Investors can bid for a minimum of 35 equity shares and in multiples of 35 equity shares thereafter.