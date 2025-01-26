Florida investor makes competing bid for Religare

“We believe the Burmans’ open offer price of Rs 235 per equity share grossly undervalues the real worth of REL and is to the detriment of public shareholders. At the time the offer was made on September 25, 2023, the offer price was at a discount of 15% to REL’s prevailing market price of nearly Rs 271 per share. Even considering the closing price of REL shares on January 22, 2025, Burmans’ open offer price is at a steep discount of 7%,” the letter stated.

The offer is made days before Burmans’ open offer to acquire an additional 26% stake in REL from the open market is set to commence. Last month, the Reserve Bank approved the open offer of the Burman family. As of September 30, 2024, through its four entities, Burmans collectively owns a 25.12% stake in REL.

Meanwhile, independent directions of REL on Wednesday requested shareholders to evaluate the offer and make an informed decision in their best interest about tendering their shares in the open offer.

Gaekwad’s letter stated that the Burmans’ offer is silent on the nature of the approval granted by the RBI to it on December 9, 2024. The letter says the Burmans have not made any disclosure on the contours of the consolidation plan and potential impact on REL shareholders.