NTPC profit falls marginally to Rs 5,169 crore in Q3
MUMBAI: State-owned NTPC on Saturday reported a marginal fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,169.69 crore for Q3FY25 as against Q3FY24 due to higher tax expenses and adjustments.
It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,208.87 crore in the same quarter Q3FY24. Total income rose to Rs 45,597.95 crore in Q3FY24 from Rs 43,574.65 crore. Total tax expenses in Q3 rose to Rs 2,075.12 crore from Rs 1,361.75 crore a year ago. Net movement in regulatory deferral account balances (net of tax) was (minus) Rs 343.09 crore in Q3 against Rs 1,436.24 crore (plus) in Q3FY24.
Net movement in regulatory deferral account balances (net of tax) consists of exchange differences arising from settlement/translation of monetary item denominated in foreign currency to the extent recoverable from or payable to the beneficiaries in subsequent periods, deferred tax liability reversible in future periods when they become current tax and similar items which will be materialised in future considering the CERC Tariff Regulations and the requirements of Ind AS 114- ‘Regulatory deferral accounts’.