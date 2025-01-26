NTPC profit falls marginally to Rs 5,169 crore in Q3

MUMBAI: State-owned NTPC on Saturday reported a marginal fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,169.69 crore for Q3FY25 as against Q3FY24 due to higher tax expenses and adjustments.

It had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 5,208.87 crore in the same quarter Q3FY24. Total income rose to Rs 45,597.95 crore in Q3FY24 from Rs 43,574.65 crore. Total tax expenses in Q3 rose to Rs 2,075.12 crore from Rs 1,361.75 crore a year ago. Net movement in regulatory deferral account balances (net of tax) was (minus) Rs 343.09 crore in Q3 against Rs 1,436.24 crore (plus) in Q3FY24.