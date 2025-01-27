Govt invites applications for new Sebi chief; Buch’s tenor ends Feb 28

MUMBAI: The finance ministry has invited applications to find a new chairperson for the markets regulator Sebi, finally putting an end to the controversy-ridden incumbent Madhabi Puri Buch’s three-year tenure that ends on February 28.

"The government invites applications from eligible candidates for filling up the post of chairman in Securities and Exchange Board of India. The appointment shall be made for a maximum period of five years from the date of assumption of charge or till the appointee attains 65 years, whichever is earlier," reads the advertisement put out by the department of economic affairs (financial markets division) Monday.

The new appointee can choose to receive pay as admissible to a secretary to the government, or a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 5,62,500, without a house and car, the advertisement adds.