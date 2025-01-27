How to use your Emergency Fund?

Subra has Rs 1 lakh of emergency fund. Should Subra use that money to invest in ELSS to save some Income tax? – Reader’s Question.

I asked her – how much is your monthly expenses? She said – Rs 50,000 but could go up to Rs 70,000. How much time did it take to build this Rs 1 lakh as emergency fund?

She said -about 8 months.

This is what I told her: You need about Rs 4-6 lakh as emergency fund because you have young children and ageing parents to support. Right now, you have only Rs 1 lakh and you have struggled reaching here. Also, using Emergency fund for investing or even paying Income tax is not the best way to handle money! Paying taxes is better than investing in ELSS especially for you.

I would suggest you to start a SIP in an ELSS fund for R4,000 and a RD in a bank for Rs 5,000. At the end of the year, you would have invested Rs 48000 in ELSS and have a further Rs 60,000 in your emergency kitty. Your Emergency Fund should primarily be used for unexpected and urgent expenses for you or your parents that could impact you if not addressed promptly. Here are some specific scenarios where using your emergency fund would be appropriate:

Medical emergencies: Sudden health issues or accidents that require immediate medical attention, especially if your insurance does not cover all costs or if you need to pay upfront. If your medical insurance is not cashless, you should charge it on your credit card. On the due date, use your emergency fund.