inDrive’s target isn’t market share, it is profitable growth, says Pratip Mazumder

Pratip Mazumder, Country Manager for India at inDrive, spoke with TNIE’s Rakesh Kumar about the company’s vision for 2025 and its strategy to get a strong foothold in the competitive ride-hailing market. Excerpts:

Where is inDrive positioned in India, and how do you plan to carve out a space in India?

We are proud to say that inDrive is the second most downloaded ride-hailing app globally, after Uber. We have a strong presence in 46 countries and 749 cities. We’re also market leaders in several South American countries, including neighbouring nations like Pakistan, as well as other parts of South Asia. Additionally, we are seeing rapid growth in the Philippines and other countries across the Asia Pacific region.

The ride-hailing market in India is unlike any other. The scale here is massive — we are talking about a market with 13-15 million daily trips. Given the size of the market, there will always be multiple players. The opportunity is so big that even a small share can be incredibly valuable, often surpassing what might be considered leadership in smaller countries. This is why everyone is eager to enter the Indian market.

What sets inDrive apart from other ride-hailing apps?

When you take a ride with any other app and talk to the driver, you will often find them frustrated with their earnings. They don’t always understand how payouts work, and the lack of transparency leaves them feeling disconnected. On the passenger side, there is also a lack of clarity — passengers don’t always know if they are being charged fairly. This is where inDrive truly differentiates itself.