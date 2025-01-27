Retail credit demand moderated in Q2: Cibil

Credit performance was also mixed with consumption-led loans such as credit cards, personal loans and consumer durable loans, showing a deterioration compared to the same period in 2023.

Cibil chief executive Bhavesh Jain has attributed several factors including challenging global economic conditions, slowing urban consumption and regulatory measures designed to stabilize the credit-deposit ratio, for the falling numbers.

Home loans, the largest category declined 10% in the reporting quarter as against a 3% growth a year ago. Loan against property inched up 3% vs 16%; auto loans declined 3% against a 12% growth, two-wheeler loans grew 4% against 19%; personal loan grew 11% as against 32%, credit card spends declined the steepest by 24% as against 9% growth; and consumer durable loans declined 6% as compared to a 2% growth.

Slowdown in consumer credit demand, coupled with a decline in loan originations by lenders, has resulted in a cooling of overall retail credit growth. Identifying eligible and lower risk consumers that can afford to service their credit obligations, will be critical for the sustained growth of credit and the economy, Jain added.