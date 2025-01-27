Why generate an investment rulebook

India completed 75 years of being a Republic on Sunday. It was no mean achievement for a country that pundits predicted would fail in the 40s and 50s. All stakeholders must follow the Constitution as a guidebook regardless of political ideology. Despite multiple differences, there is a relative public consensus that we have to function as a democracy and follow the laws in the written Constitution.

Imagine your life as a chaotic place like India in 1947. There are problems galore. Unlike the situation then, the risks to your life are low. However, you know that you need to take control of it. You need to establish an order that allows you to lead an everyday life. The role of money in your life cannot be understated.

The root cause of disruption in life is related to your finances. They may not aligned with your life goals. But you know your future depends on how you handle your income and expenditure. You also know that your savings and investments require a rule book you agree to without grumbling.

The reason to flag that concern as we celebrate 75 years of being a Republic is due to the churn you do with your mutual fund systematic investment plans. Almost 90% of the SIPs that power the Indian domestic investment into the stock market are withdrawn within three years. There could be several reasons for that.

First, it could be a loss of income. There is a possibility that you do not have the money to continue making that commitment any more. That could lead to the snapping of fixed commitments like SIPs every month that are meant for the future. Your state of work may look uncertain now, but it is unlikely to remain like that forever. You will find work sooner than later.