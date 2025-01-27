Why H-1B visa matters to students, workers

BENGALURU: Ever since the announcement of the H-1B visa reform programme, foreign talent, especially Indians studying or working in the US have been concerned about uncertainties, and with US President Donald Trump’s executive order on birthright citizenship, concerns are now growing among visa holders.

Who can apply for H-1B visa?

Through this programme, US employers can hire foreign workers in specialty occupations. According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), the specific duties of the offered position are so specialised, complex or unique that the knowledge required to perform them is associated with the attainment of a US bachelor’s or higher degree.

“One thing is certain, the recent H-1B visa reforms will make a significant impact on how foreign talent, particularly from India, will navigate the US job market. The new rules are designed to streamline the application process and enhance flexibility for employers. This means that companies can now more easily retain skilled workers who are crucial for their growth and innovation,” says Somdutta Singh, Founder and CEO Assiduus and Investor with Karma Holdings.