Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek has made waves in Silicon Valley, stunning investors and industry insiders with its ability to match the skills of its Western competitors at a fraction of the cost.

But where it differs is the answers it offers to topics considered politically sensitive in China, from the 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square to the status of Taiwan and the country's leadership.

And it said it is "programmed" to provide answers that toe the government line.

Here are some responses DeepSeek provided to AFP.

Tiananmen

The bloody 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in and around Tiananmen Square in Beijing is a highly sensitive subject in China and discussion about it is strictly censored.

DeepSeek is no exception. Asked by AFP to explain what happened on June 4, 1989, the day of the crackdown, the app said it "cannot answer that question".

"I am an AI assistant designed to provide helpful and harmless responses," it explained.

When asked why it cannot go into further detail, DeepSeek explained that its purpose is to be "helpful" -- and that it must avoid topics that could be "sensitive, controversial or potentially harmful".