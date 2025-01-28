Retail digital payments soar 100-fold in 12 years; 83% via UPI

Retail digital payments have surged from 162 crore transactions in 2013 to over 16,416 crore transactions in 2024, marking a nearly 100-fold increase over the past 12 years, according to the latest payments system report by the Reserve Bank. This growth can largely be attributed to the success of UPI, which now accounts for 83% of total digital payments in 2024, up from 34% in 2019.

In 2024 alone, the country saw as much as 208.5 billion digital payment transactions, the RBI said, on the other hand, the share of other digital payment methods, such as national electronic funds transfer (NEFT), real-time gross settlement (RTGS), immediate payment service (IMPS), and credit and debit cards, declined from 66% in 2019 to 17% at the end of 2024.

This remarkable growth in the payment infrastructure and payments performance is also apparent in the digital payment index published by the RBI on Monday, which has seen more than four-fold rise in the past six years (to 445.50 in March 2024, from 100 in March 2018), according to the report. Overall digital payments have grown exponentially in the past decade.

“While in 2013, there were 222 crore digital transactions valued at Rs 772 trillion, it has increased 94 times in volume and more than 3.5 times in value to over 20,787 crore transactions valued at Rs 2,758 trillion in 2024,” the report said.

In the past five years alone, digital payments have increased 6.7 times in volume and 1.6 times in value.This amounts to a five-year compounded annual growth of 45.9% in terms of digital payments volume and 10.2% in terms of value.

From the nascent digital payment ecosystem, comprising mostly traditional card-based payments, it has transformed to an ecosystem offering a bouquet of digital payment options catering to every need of the consumer--from instant payment systems (UPI, IMPS), small value payment systems (PPI, UPI Lite), large value payment (RTGS), bill payment (BBPS), bulk payment (NACH), offline payment (UPI Lite X), government payments (NACH, APBS), toll payments (NETC) and many more.

The Reserve Bank is also focusing on interlinking the fast payment systems (FPS) with that of other countries to offer a seamless and less-costly cross-border payment experience.

Last year, the unified payments interface (UPI) and PayNow of Singapore were interlinked through extensive collaboration between RBI and the Monetary Authority of Singapore. Recent data show that the cost of sending a remittance has come down noticeably, said the report without quantifying the reduction or gains.

The growing share of the real-time payments system, UPI, can be attributed to the increasing adoption of this digital payment method, the report said, adding between 2019 and 2024, the volume of UPI P2M (person-to-merchant) payments grew faster than UPI P2P (person-to-person) transactions.

While UPI P2M grew at a compound annual growth rate of 99% for transaction values below Rs 500 over the five-year period, UPI P2P grew at 56% annually during this period. For higher transactions—those exceeding Rs 2,000—UPI P2M grew at 109% annually during this period, and UPI P2P at 57%.

The National Payments Corporation (NPCI)’s low-value transaction payment method, UPI Lite, recorded 2.04 million transactions daily, valued at Rs 20.02 crore in December. There was a 13% on-year increase in the average ticket size of a UPI Lite, rising from Rs 87 in December 2023 to Rs 98 in December 2024.

“When Paytm and Phonepe introduced UPI Lite in mid-February 2023, and May 2023, respectively, a sustained increase in UPI Lite payment volume and value was observed,” the RBI report said.

However, prepaid payment instruments (PPIs), which include digital wallets, declined 12.3% in volume, falling to 3.45 billion transactions in the second half of 2024 from 3.93 billion a year ago. During this period, the value of transactions processed using PPIs also dropped 25%, from Rs 1.43 trillion to Rs 1.08 trillion.