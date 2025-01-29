Coca-Cola orders massive Europe recall over chlorate risk

The European bottling unit of Coca-Cola said Monday that it had ordered a major recall of Coke, Sprite and other beverages after detecting high levels of chlorate, which poses potential health risks.

Coca-Cola said cans and glass bottles containing elevated levels of the substance were distributed in Belgium, the Netherlands, Britain, Germany, France and Luxembourg since November, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgium told AFP.

"We do not have a precise figure, but it is clear that it is a considerable quantity," the firm said of the amount of drinks involved.

Chlorate can be found in foods as it derives from chlorine disinfectants widely used in water treatment and food processing.

In a 2015 scientific opinion, the European Food Safety Authority said long-term exposure to chlorate posed a potential health concern for children, especially those with mild or moderate iodine deficiency.

"The majority of the affected and unsold products have already been removed from store shelves and we continue to take measures to remove all remaining products from the market," Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Belgium said.

But the company's French branch said analysis by independent experts "concluded that the probability of an associated risk" was "very low".

"We have not received any complaints from consumers on this subject," the firm said.

Affected batches of Coke and Fuze Tea were delivered in France but for the moment the recall order did not apply to the French market, it added.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners apologised for the recall, which it said was brought to light by a routine check at its production site in Ghent.

Affected products had a production code ranging from 328 GE to 338 GE, and included the Minute Maid, Nalu, Royal Bliss and Tropico brands, the firm said.

"We are in contact with the competent authorities in each of the affected markets," the firm said.