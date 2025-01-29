Indian Bank net soars 35 per cent to Rs 2,852 crore on lower NPAs, higher yields

MUMBAI: The Chennai-based public sector lender Indian Bank has reported a healthy 35% growth in net income at Rs 2,852 crore in the three months period ending December, as the bank earned more from its advances at a reduced cost of funds along with higher interest income. The bottom line was also boosted by a healthy reduction in the dud loans.

While the 118-year-old bank bps more in terms of yield on advances at 8.92% in the reporting period, up from 8.78% in the year-ago period, its cost-to-income ratio came down by 234 bps to 44.56.

The management led by chief executive Binod Kumar said the bank’s key net interest income increased 10% to Rs 6,415 crore, the non-core or fee-based income grew 9% to Rs 931 crore.

However, like many of its peers, the key profitability metric net interest margin declined by 8 bps to 3.57% as the cost of deposits has been heading north for long now.