ITC shares list at 30 per cent discount to discovered price, cracks another 5 per cent

MUMBAI: ITC Hotels (ITCHL) shares on Wednesday were listed at Rs 188 apiece on the BSE, and at Rs 180 apiece on NSE. The stock was listed over 30% discount to the discovered price and it fell sharply during the debut session and closed at 5% lower circuit on the BSE.

At the time of listing, ITC Hotels commanded a market capitalisation of Rs 39,000 crore which came down to Rs 37,000 crore at close. The share’s listing price was significantly lower than what the Street had given earlier during a special price-discovery session this month. During the session, the stock was assigned a value of around Rs 260 on the NSE and about Rs 270 on the BSE.

Based on the discovered price, ITC Hotels' market capitalisation stood at about Rs 54,000–56,000 crore.

“Debuting with a zero-debt balance sheet and a cash/cash equivalents of Rs 1,500 crore to cater to planned growth and contingency requirements, ITCHL is now listed for trading on the stock exchanges,” said the company in a statement.