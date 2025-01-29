Planters raise concerns over inferior tea imports and rule violation in re-export

KOLKATA: Resentment is brewing in the tea industry as planters and exporters are alleging that "inferior quality" imported tea is being blended with the Indian crop and exported without multi-origin tag by a few stakeholders, which is not only "undermining prices" but also "posing a threat" to the reputation of the country's tea in overseas market.

They also claimed that low priced tea, being imported from Kenya, Nepal, Vietnam and Iran, is also made available in the domestic market, which, they touted, as one of the reasons for the falling prices of the commodity despite a shortfall in production.

Planters and exporters also raised questions over the alleged "mismatch" between the export data of the Tea Board of Kenya, and the import data of Tea Board India during the January-October period in 2024.

"We are aware of allegations that a high quantity of tea has been imported duty-free for re-export, and that most of the tea that has been imported by a section of industry stakeholders is being re-exported as Indian tea in violation of law. It is for the Tea Board to investigate and verify the reality," Indian Tea Exporters Association Chairman Anshuman Kanoria told PTI.

Re-export of low-priced varieties as Indian tea negatively "impacts demand, prices and image of Indian tea and harms exporters who follow the law and export only 100 per cent Indian tea", he said.

Kanoria also said that such alleged malpractice would "adversely impact the financial sustainability and credibility of the industry".

Kanoria explained that the Tea (Distribution & Export) Control Order, 2005, requires that any tea exported as Indian tea or as any growing area name in India must contain 100 per cent Indian tea only.

Any tea exported when blended with any part of imported tea, must be branded as multi-origin tea with origin specified, he said.

The law also requires that any re-export must have a minimum 50 per cent value addition, he said.

Indian Tea Association (ITA) Chairman Hemant Bangur said the impact of "unregulated imports of tea from Kenya, Nepal, Vietnam and Iran" is severe on the industry.