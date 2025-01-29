Q3 earnings: Maruti Suzuki shines, Tata Motors’ PAT declines by 22 per cent

MUMBAI: Two of India’s largest automakers – Maruti Suzuki (MSIL) and Tata Motors - reported their December quarterly earnings on Wednesday. While MSIL reported a healthy profit growth, Tata Motors, which also owns the luxury British brand Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), had a challenging quarter.

Tata Motors reported a 22% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit to Rs 5,451 crore in Q3FY25, missing analyst estimates. While revenue from operations grew 2.7% on-year to Rs 113,575 crore, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) margins fell 60 basis points year-on-year to 13.7%.

“We expect underlying domestic demand to improve gradually on account of infrastructure spending, a slew of exciting product launches and stable interest rates. While JLR wholesales are expected to improve further in Q4 FY25, we remain watchful on the overall demand situation, particularly in China,” said Tata Motors in a statement.

PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors stated that the fundamentals of the business are strong and therefore despite external challenges they are confident of delivering another strong performance this year.