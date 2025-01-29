Vedanta Resources appoints Deshnee Naidoo as CEO

Vedanta Resources, the parent company of Mumbai-based Vedanta Ltd, has appointed Deshnee Naidoo as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) with effect from 20 January, 2025. In her previous assignment, Deshnee was CEO of Vale Base Metals, which is a leading nickel and copper producer.

She was also associated with Vedanta from 2014 to 2020, where she served in senior leadership roles including CEO of Africa Base Metals and CEO of Vedanta Zinc International.

Deshnee brings 27 years of experience in the resources business across different geographies and diversified metals and minerals.

Anil Agarwal, Chairman, Vedanta Group said, “Deshnee joins us at an exciting phase in our journey. After an amazing 25 years in which we have emerged as India’s champion in the resources sector, we are now embarking on a new phase of growth which will make us a $100 billion critical minerals, energy and technology company, serving India and the world.”

Vedanta Resources said it is undergoing a fast-paced transformation, positioning itself as a key driver of growth in India and globally. Its Indian subsidiary, Vedanta Ltd, is demerging its businesses to unlock significant value for stakeholders, with the acquisition of key mineral blocks to strengthen its portfolio.