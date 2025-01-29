Zepto moves corporate base from Singapore to India ahead of IPO

Zepto’s move follows a growing trend among Indian startups, including companies like Groww and PhonePe, that have shifted their headquarters back to India to tap into the expanding local startup ecosystem. The relocation also comes amid reports that Zepto is looking to increase the size of its IPO from the previously planned $800 million to $1 billion.

As part of its shift, Zepto’s Mumbai-based entity, Kiranakart Technologies Private Ltd, will likely become the holding company for Zepto, according to a January 9 ruling by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). Prior to this, Kiranakart Pte Ltd, based in Singapore, was the parent company.

Financially Zepto’s revenue surged in financial year 2023-24, more than doubling to Rs 4,454.52 crore, up from Rs 2,025.70 crore the previous year.

The company’s CFO Ramesh Bafna said that this is a good “ghar wapasi” template for the startup ecosystem and overtime, enables a great pipeline towards capital markets

Zepto’s move follows trend among Indian startups, including Groww and PhonePe that have shifted headquarters to India