Government kicks in critical mineral mission with Rs 34k crore outlay

Critical minerals like copper, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements are essential raw materials that fuel the growth of clean energy technologies.

These minerals are increasingly used in applications such as wind turbines, electricity networks, electric vehicles, and battery manufacturing. As per the scheme, the fund will be used to secure both domestic and foreign sourcing of India’s critical mineral supply chain, ensuring an adequate availability of these minerals within the country.

The mission will also strengthen the critical mineral value chains through better technology, regulatory frameworks, and financial ecosystems.

According to the government, the budget allocation will be distributed as follows: R4,000 crore for the Geological Survey of India (GSI), Rs 8,700 crore for the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET), Rs 2,600 crore for additional budgetary requirements, and Rs 16,300 crore for ANRF and other research and development schemes.

The Ministry of Mines aims to boost domestic critical mineral production by expanding exploration and mining activities, with government agencies set to undertake 1,200 exploration projects. Additionally, more than 100 blocks of critical mineral resources will be auctioned by FY 2030-31.