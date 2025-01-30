Hikes ethanol prices for supply to PSU OMCs

NEW DELHI: The government has approved a new administered ex-mill price of ethanol derived from C-heavy molasses at Rs 57.97 per litre under the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) programme for the Ethanol Supply Year (ESY) 2024-25, up from the previous price of Rs 56.58 per litre.

The 3% increase in the price of C-heavy molasses ethanol is expected to ensure sufficient supply to meet the country’s ethanol blending targets. “In the interest of sugarcane farmers, as in the past, GST and transportation charges will be payable separately.

The 3% price increase for C-heavy molasses ethanol will ensure adequate availability to meet the increased blending target,” the government said in a release. Over the past decade, the ethanol blending programme has resulted in significant benefits, including foreign exchange savings of Rs 1,13,007 crore.