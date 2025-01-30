Market hoping for capital gains tax cut

NEW DELHI: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have been pulling out of the Indian equity markets in droves -- FPIs have been net sellers to the tune of R1.74 lakh crore since October

Several factors are attributed to capital outflow including Trump’s policies, overheated Indian market and a relatively poor economic forecast.

However, many in the market believe India’s aggressive tax policies have not helped either.

The government in last year’s budget increased tax on short-term capital gains from equities from 15% to 20%, and on long-term capital gains from 10% to 12.5%.