Apple expanding manufacturing in India to meet domestic demand, global export needs: Tim Cook

NEW DELHI: Apple CEO Tim Cook on Friday said that the company is expanding its manufacturing in India to meet both domestic demand and global export needs.

During a call with investors discussing the company's quarterly results, Cook also expressed his enthusiasm for the Indian market. In 2024, Apple surpassed the Rs 1 trillion mark for iPhone exports from India, achieving record outbound shipments of USD 12.8 billion (Rs 1.08 trillion), reflecting a 42% year-on-year increase.

“Yeah, if you look at the manufacturing we do there, we do manufacturing both for the domestic market, and we export. And so, in -- our business needs a certain economies of scale for it to make sense to manufacture in-country. And so, that really means that we're going to be both a use for the domestic market and an export market,” said Cook.

The company has been diversifying its manufacturing from China to India, largely due to the ongoing trade tensions between the U.S. and China. Apple now aims to source around 25% of its total manufacturing from India.

Cook also revealed that India set a new record for the December quarter and that the company is planning to open four more stores in the country. While Apple currently holds a modest share in India, it aims to grow its presence in the market.