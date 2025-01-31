‘Demand for hybrid cars will remain strong in 2025’

As per the last data available, sales of hybrid cars, including both strong and plug-in versions, increased by 27% from January to July 2024, reaching 51,897 units compared to 40,811 units during the same period last year. Toyota has multiple hybrid vehicles in India, ranging from Hyryder and Hycross to Camry and Vellfire.

The company said that they are operating their Karnataka plant in three shifts (or 24 hours) to meet demand and their expansion plan in Karnataka and Maharashtra is on track. While Toyota is confident about its growth prospects in India, Asazuma said that the current concern for them is the rupee depreciation. He added that if they experience a rise in input cost, they will have to pass it to end consumers.