Economic Survey calls for major overhaul of regulations, role of govt in biz

MUMBAI: The economic survey has called for a philosophical approach to governance by significantly rolling back regulations to accelerate economic growth and employment amidst unprecedented global challenges. Whether some of these suggestions will be included in the budget being presented on Saturday remains to be seen, as the suggestions in the economic survey are not binding on the finance minister, even though they are prepared on behalf of the minister.

The world is evolving more rapidly than anticipated, with 2024 having seen political and economic uncertainties the world over, especially in Europe, and with elections in three big democracies – India, the US and Indonesia.

“Getting out of the way and allowing businesses to focus on their core mission is a significant contribution that governments around the country can make to foster innovation and enhance competitiveness”—may be going back to the election promise of the prime minister Narendra Modi in the run-up to his first term in office when he had promised ‘minimum government and maximum governance’ but something majority feels like having completely reversed as his government grew in size disproportionately while government began to control personal lives much more.