Economic Survey lowers growth forecast to 6.3-6.8% blaming weak global demand, poor manufacturing

MUMBAI: The economic survey has presented a tepid set of marco numbers, projecting real GDP growth to be 6.3-6.8% for the next fiscal, citing the increasing pressure on the manufacturing sector due to weak global demand and seasonal domestic conditions. The economy is seen printing in a 6.4% growth in the current fiscal, which is close to the decadal average.

"Though the macro fundamentals remain robust with a strong external account, calibrated fiscal consolidation and stable private consumption, balancing it with the weak global demand and seasonal domestic factors we expect that the growth in FY26 would be between 6.3 and 6.8%," said the Economic Survey tabled by to Parliament by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday.

Interestingly, the Survey has skipped a fiscal deficit for this fiscal or the next and it speaks up to FY24 only when the actual deficit printed in at 5.6% of GDP and the budget had pegged it at 4.9% for this fiscal. The survey further says the manufacturing sector faces pressures due to weak global demand and domestic seasonal conditions.

But it quickly also notes that this has been visible across the globe with manufacturing slowing especially in Europe and parts of Asia, due to supply chain disruptions and weak external demand.“ Private consumption remains stable, reflecting steady domestic demand.