Economic Survey: Time to reinforce internal growth engines as global trade barriers surge

Stating that the time has come to reinvigorate our internal engines and domestic levers for sustained growth as external conditions have turned unconducive, the Economic Survey that was tabled in the Parliament on Friday said worldwide there is a “backsliding of economic integration with geo-economic fragmentation replacing globalisation with trade curbs soaring manifold.

“The global economy is at a significant juncture where long-held principles and practices are being re-evaluated and in some cases, losing their relevance. As a result, many countries now operate in an environment markedly different from what they were accustomed to, with traditional rules being reconsidered and uncertainty surrounding what might replace them.

“Given this new and emerging global reality, the way forward for us is to reinvigorate the internal engines and domestic levers of growth and focusing on a central element, the economic freedom of individuals and organisations to pursue legitimate economic activity through systematic deregulation,” says the economic survey.

According to the Survey prepared by the Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran, ‘geo-economic fragmentation' is a policy-driven reversal of global economic integration often guided by strategic considerations. This process encompasses different channels, including trade, capital, and migration flows.