Enhance economic freedom of individuals, small businesses: Economic Survey

“To succeed with these structural reforms, a fundamental pre-requisite is to accelerate and amplify the deregulation agenda already underway in the last 10 years and work towards giving people back their agency and enhancing the economic freedoms of individuals and organisations,” says the survey.

“While the desirability of this growth rate is unquestionable, it's important to recognise that the global environment, political and economic–will influence our growth outcomes, and given this “enhancing economic freedom for individuals and small businesses is the most important policy priority to bolster the medium-term growth prospects through deregulation,” says the survey.

Noting that of late, the focus of policymaking globally has shifted inwards, the survey says “the promise of shared benefits from a globalised world with open trade, free flow of capital and technology, and sanctity for rules of the game are behind us. It is as unwelcome and unfortunate as it is real.

“And the current tendencies in the rest of the world necessitate that we redouble our efforts to boost exports and attract investment. One way to do this is to benchmark ourselves to the rest of the world rather than our past. However, given the uncertain global environment and fraught geopolitics, expectations of the external sector's contribution to our economic growth must be realistic. Therefore, we need to intensify our efforts on the domestic front,” says the survey.

Also, worldwide there is a backsliding of economic integration with geo-economic fragmentation replacing globalisation. Therefore economic realignments and readjustments are imminent, says the survey, adding this domestic realignments have to come amidst the rise of China as the manufacturing powerhouse and its impact on the manufacturing aspirations of other nations, as well as the supply of minerals, materials, machinery, and equipment needed for energy transition, pose challenges.

“Amidst this, we are in the middle of a change that represents an unprecedented economic challenge and opportunity and therefore our policy responses have to be on leveraging the domestic growth levers and the shedding of regulatory compliance burden, because a business as usual approach will only add the risk of growth stagnation” warns the survey.