Global Capability Centres are altering the tech landscape: Economic Survey 2024-25

BENGALURU: The country's Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are now emerging as strategic hubs, and India has established itself as a prominent player by leveraging its talent pool.
The Economic Survey 2025 said that GCCs are fundamentally altering the technology landscape, with leading organisations centralising their tech ecosystems in India.
"Over the past decade, the GCC ecosystem in India has matured significantly, advancing into high-end engineering roles such as product managers and architects, with 35 per cent of transformation hubs exhibiting a strong presence of architects. Global roles within GCCs are expanding rapidly, expected to grow from the current 6,500 to over 30,000 by 2030," it said.
Apart from the required skills available in the country, the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning is also enhancing the GCC landscape.
Recently, commercial real estate and investment management company JLL stated in its report that GCCs accounted for 40 per cent of overall office leasing from 2016 to 2024, leasing 27.7 million sq ft in 2024 alone.
GCCs are becoming the bedrock of India's office market, driving demand, innovation, and economic growth, it added.
As of December 2024, there were over 1,950 GCC units in India. As of FY24, GCCs in India employed nearly 1.9 million professionals.
IT services
The Survey said the IT industry had estimated revenues of USD 254 billion, reflecting a 3.8 per cent year-on-year growth in FY24 (excluding e-commerce). Tech exports reached nearly USD 200 billion, growing by 3.3 per cent, while the domestic market is expected to expand by 5.9 per cent, crossing USD 54 billion in FY24.
The IT sector maintained its position as a net hirer, adding 60,000 employees to reach a workforce of 5.43 million in FY24.
It also pointed out that the abolition of the angel tax is expected to boost the country’s global innovation and entrepreneurial competitiveness.