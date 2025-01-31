Sebi bans finfluencers from using live stock prices, tightens crackdown on illegal advisories

MUMBAI: The markets regulator Sebi, which has been after the so-called financial influencers or finfluencers who are tricking the gullible public into investing in stocks they get paid to recommend, for long, has delivered a major blow to them by restricting their use of live-market data/prices in their what they call educational content.

The key prohibitive measures include not allowing them to use real-time stock price data and using the names of the scripts they are talking up/down directly or indirectly by using code names. The regulator has warned of strict penalties including cancellation of their licence for rule violations. This move is expected to end the illegal advisory businesses that many finfluencers operate without Sebi registration.

Sebi first restricted associations between registered and unregistered entities in an October 2024 circular, and the latest circular further tightens the rules.

Under the new rules, which the Securities and Exchange Board announced in a circular last night, finfluencers can only use stock prices with a three-month lag, effectively preventing them from offering real-time trading tips disguised as education. They are also banned from using the name of the stock directly or indirectly through employing a code.

“A person engaged solely in education shall mean that such person is not engaged in any of the two prohibited activities. Such person should not be using the market price data of the preceding three months to speak/talk/display the name of any security including using any code name of the security in his/her talk/speech, video, ticker, screen share etc indicating the future price, advice or recommendation related to security/securities,” says the circular, adding these “regulations have come into force with effect from August 29, 2024.”