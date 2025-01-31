Survey may address tough economic questions

She says the country does not have a comprehensive document yet on the analytical framework and the road map towards Viksit Bharat 2047, and she hopes this Economic Survey will present that comprehensive framework and the significant components of our ‘graduation dreams’ towards a developed country by 2047.

Last year, the survey had famously raised the issue of threat of AI to job creation, and batter for investment from China in order to boost manufacturing in the country.

“…to boost Indian manufacturing and plug India into the global supply chain, it is inevitable that India plugs itself into China’s supply chain. Whether we do so by relying solely on imports or partially through Chinese investments is a choice that India has to make,” the survey had said.

It had hinted that private sector investment has not been commensurate with the benefits it received from corporate tax rates in 2019. The survey had raised concerns on large retail sector participation in F&O segment of equity market and has said India can ill-afford the economy’s over-financialisation at the current stage of development.