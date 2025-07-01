8 Years of GST: Why petroleum and alcohol are still outside its scope —and what lies ahead

The Goods and Services Tax (GST), introduced in India on 1 July 2017, marked a significant tax reform aimed at creating a unified indirect tax system. As the nation celebrates the eight-year milestone of this ambitious yet challenging reform, several issues continue to dominate debates among industry stakeholders, the public, and policymakers.

One of the most prominent concerns is the exclusion of key revenue-generating items such as petroleum products and alcoholic liquor for human consumption from the ambit of GST. This exclusion has led to a fragmented indirect taxation system, raising concerns among policy experts, businesses, and state governments.

A simple analysis of the reasons behind keeping these products outside the GST framework reveals several constitutional, economic, and legal dimensions.

A. Constitutional and legal provisions

Article 366(12A) of the Constitution, as amended by the GST Act, excludes alcohol for human consumption from the definition of GST.

For petroleum products, Entry 54 of the State List allows states to continue levying VAT on five petroleum products: crude oil, motor spirit (petrol), high-speed diesel, natural gas, and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) until a date decided by the GST Council.

B. Revenue concerns of states

States derive a significant portion of their revenue from VAT on alcohol and petroleum. For many states, these contribute over 25-30% of their tax revenue.

Inclusion in GST would require sharing this revenue with the Centre, thus reducing the financial autonomy of states.

C. Political and fiscal autonomy

Alcohol taxation is a politically sensitive issue with strong cultural and social implications.

States fear losing control over taxation policy, pricing, and the ability to influence consumption patterns through excise duty and VAT.

D. Price volatility and revenue uncertainty

GST is a destination-based consumption tax, and prices of petroleum products are subject to international crude oil prices. Bringing them under GST could cause frequent changes in tax revenue, affecting fiscal planning.