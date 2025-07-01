LTIMindtree launches GCC-as-a-Service; to cater to firms that want to set up GCCs

Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree, said, "GCCs are becoming strategic centres for industry-specific transformation and efficiency. LTIMindtree’s GCC-as-a-Service helps enterprises build, scale, and evolve their GCCs into global innovation hubs, leveraging our BlueVerse ecosystem to drive next-gen capabilities and gain a competitive edge with scalable, responsible AI."



LTIMindtree’ s GCC-as-a-Service includes support for setting up entities, ensuring legal and compliance readiness, and building infrastructure in major global cities. Services include operational enablement for finance, accounting, tax, workspace setup, and IT. Apart from this, the company will provide services including transition management, program governance, delivery excellence, and knowledge management. Anand Chandramouli is the head – Global Capability Center Solutions.

Many IT companies are now focusing on GCCs as it is projected to reach a market size of $110 billion by 2030.

Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services, recently said that these centers have become critical nodes for organisations seeking agility, cost efficiency, and access to a vast talent pool.

Infosys recently conducted its Annual General Meeting and chairman Nandan Nilekani said both Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are new ways of growth.

"The current wave of GCC is not about cost arbitrage, it's about innovation arbitrage. Quite a few companies are setting up research centres, AI/Machine Learning centres, GCCs, and we're helping many of them in this regard. This means that GCCs are no longer our competitors, they're critical clients for us," he had said.