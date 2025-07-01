Meesho founders reminisce humble beginnings as e-commerce firm marks 10th anniversary

BENGALURU: Ecommerce firm Meesho is celebrating its 10 anniversary and in a light-hearted and nostalgic conversation, both founders Vidit Aatrey and Sanjeev Barnwal in an interaction with its in-house voicebot reminicised thier modest start in a Bengaluru flat.

Meesho recently received shareholders' approval to raise Rs 4,250 crore through IPO. Last month, it received the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approval to shift its headquarters to India from the US.

Sanjeev Barnwal, founder and CTO, Meesho said, "It's surreal to think it all began in a tiny flat in Koramangala with the two of us, a dining table, and an idea we couldn't stop thinking about. Back then, I had just returned from Japan, where I was working on high end camera systems at Sony. The tech was world class. But one question kept gnawing at me: Who was I building this for? More often than not, the answer didn't include the people I grew up around, the ones who form the backbone of this country."

"When Vidit Aatrey and I started Meesho, we weren't chasing a market. It was more personal. We felt something was missing something that needed to be built for the many, not just the few. So we hit the road. Spoke to small sellers. Listened more than we talked. And slowly, a new path started to emerge," he added.

Aatrey said that they have come a long way. "From social selling to full-fledged e-commerce. From one seller to millions. From WhatsApp groups to AI-first platforms. But what hasn’t changed is why we started: to democratize access. To opportunity. To markets. To trust," he said in a LinkedIn post.