Over 50 per cent of start-ups to emerge from tier 2/3 cities by 2035

BENGALURU: More than 50 per cent of Indian start-ups will emerge from tier-2,3 cities by 2035, and regional development funds would create geographically focused funds targeting start-ups based in these cities, said a new report.

At the 10th edition of the Matrix Global Summit on Tuesday, TiE Bangalore launched its report and said that the path to becoming a global start-up superpower by 2035 requires a fundamental transformation from fragmented initiatives to systemic capacity building across multiple dimensions.

"India will emerge as the preferred destination for global entrepreneurs and companies seeking to build solutions for emerging markets, while simultaneously serving as a launching pad for innovations targeting developed economies," the report pointed out.

The report, which lays out a long-term blueprint to shape the country into innovation-led start-up economy, said that Patient capital facilitation would connect deep tech start-ups with investors who understand and accept longer development timelines and higher capital requirements characteristic of deep technology ventures while building specialised investor expertise in deep tech evaluation and support.